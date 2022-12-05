Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya' maintains its pace at the box office on Day 10

Bhediya, a recently released movie starring Varun Dhawan, kept up its momentum at the box office on the tenth day of its theatrical run, earning over INR 4.5 crore in India, according to IndiaToday.



As per reports, the comedy horror film collected INR 4.5 crore in India on its tenth day in theatres. This takes the film's total collection to INR 52.25 crore in ten days.

The numbers of the film have been decent and the makers will be hoping for growth in its business in the coming days. However, the criticism of Bhediya's VFX and competition at the box office from Drishyam 2 could hinder its business in the coming days.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. Bhediya starred Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Bannerjee alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on November 25.