'Confident' that Kabul attackers will be held accountable: Islamabad

An outside view of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — Online/File

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday said it is "confident" that terrorists who attacked Pakistan's head of mission in Kabul, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, will be held accountable.



Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the investigation is ongoing and Pakistan is closely following it. She said Pakistan remains in active contact with the Afghan authorities concerned on the matter.



Earlier today, the Afghan government's spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid claimed to have arrested the assailants who perpetrated the attack and that they were Daesh operatives.

Mujahid said: "The embassy attackers are foreigners [...] The aim of the attack was to sow distrust between Pakistan and Afghanistan."

In response to this, the FO spokesperson said: "We are confident that the terrorist attack targeting our Head of Mission in Kabul, will be fully investigated and the perpetrators and their abettors will be brought to account."



Pakistan remains resolute in its commitment to fight the scourge of terrorism, Baloch added.

Nizamani, who escaped an armed assault on his life in the embassy last week, is visiting the country for official engagements, the Foreign Office said.

"Our Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid ur Rehman Nizamani is in Pakistan for a prescheduled visit for consultations," Mofa confirmed in a statement.

According to Foreign Office, Nizamani was the target of the attack. The attackers missed Nizamani, but an embassy security guard, Sepoy Israr Mohammad, was critically wounded in the attack while protecting the ambassador.