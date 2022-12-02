 
Friday December 02, 2022
National

Pakistan’s mission head in Kabul escapes assassination attempt

Sources privy to the matter said his guard sustained three bullets in his chest and was rushed to the hospital

By Web Desk
December 02, 2022
The national flag hoisted at Pakistan's embassy in Kabul. — Radio Pakistan/File

KABUL: Pakistan’s mission head in Kabul escaped an assassination attempt, Geo News reported Friday citing sources. 

Sources privy to the matter said that his guard sustained three bullets in his chest and was rushed to the hospital.     

More to follow...