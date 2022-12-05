ABC elbows out 'GMA' hosts T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach: Report

ABC took Good Morning America stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air after the pair went public with their relationship.

According to TMZ, ABC network's President, Kim Godwin, announced an editorial call Monday morning, calling the situation an "internal and external distraction."

Kim also added the decision was tough to make and not a violation of company policy; she said, "And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization."

"This is something I'm not going to talk, we're not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I'm asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can't operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.," she added.

Adding, "If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we've said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know."

The decision comes on the heels of the Daily Mail publishing PDAs of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach in NYC.



