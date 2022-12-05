Olivia Wilde drops fun-filled snaps from vacation after Harry Styles breakup

Olivia Wilde has been enjoying her tropical vacation after her breakup from Harry Styles.

Taking to Instagram, the Don’t Worry Darling director dropped a snap featuring her in swimsuit with pal Babs Burchfield after two-month social media hiatus.

“Best,” Wilde captioned the post.

This comes after several media outlet confirmed that Wilde and Styles are taking a break following their two-year romance.

"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," a source told People Magazine. "It's a very amicable decision."

However, another insider spilled to Heat Magazine that Wilde begged Styles not to leave her but he did it anyways as he’s “so done with all the drama.”

The source said that Styles parted ways with Wilde because of “her anxiety about other women, the toxic war with her ex Jason Sudeikis.”

“Her failure to connect with his friends and family, plus the apparent pressure to get engaged” also played a role in Styles taking the decision to leave Wilde, the insider noted.