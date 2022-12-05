Olivia Wilde drops fun-filled snaps from vacation after Harry Styles breakup 

Olivia Wilde has been enjoying her tropical vacation after her breakup from Harry Styles.
Taking to Instagram, the Don’t Worry Darling director dropped a snap featuring her in swimsuit with pal Babs Burchfield after two-month social media hiatus.
“Best,” Wilde captioned the post.
This comes after several media outlet confirmed that Wilde and Styles are taking a break following their two-year romance.
"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," a source told People Magazine. "It's a very amicable decision."
However, another insider spilled to Heat Magazine that Wilde begged Styles not to leave her but he did it anyways as he’s “so done with all the drama.”
The source said that Styles parted ways with Wilde because of “her anxiety about other women, the toxic war with her ex Jason Sudeikis.”
“Her failure to connect with his friends and family, plus the apparent pressure to get engaged” also played a role in Styles taking the decision to leave Wilde, the insider noted.
Senior royals are said to keep their 'business as usual approach' ahead of Netflix docu-series
Billie Eilish has already started Christmas shopping for new beau Jesse Rutherford, source
Kate Winslet reunites with 'Titanic' director after sharing that she was left 'traumatized' filming the 1997 movie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘destroying’ Queen Elizabeth’s legacy and memory
Kim Kardashian sparks reaction after she stepped out in crop top featuring her natural stomach
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a basketball game on the first day of their US tour last week