Kanye West boasts his popularity with sold-out presidential merchandise

Kanye West continued to rule over fans' heart as his released YE24 merchandise to promote his anticipated presidential campaign, selling out the whole lot.



Kanye’s merchandise was available on eBay and Amazon, offering many listings with Ye's presidential gear, including flip flops, hoodies, hats and more ranging from $20 to $50 plus shipping.

Meanwhile, the Donda 2 rapper was slammed by Sacha Baron Cohen for having orange skin and a fat belly.

“I must say I am very upset about the antisemitism in the USA. It is not fair. Kazakhstan is the number one Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal. Stop the stealing,” Cohen said.

“Your Kayne - he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his name the Kazakhstan way. But we said. He's too anti-semitic, even for us,” he added.