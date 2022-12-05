Meghan Markle wanted money for royal engagements?

Meghan Markle reportedly expressed shock at finding out that she would not be paid for royal engagements

Meghan Markle reportedly expressed shock at finding out that she would not be paid for working during royal engagements and tours, as per a bombshell royal book released earlier this year.

Royal writer Valentine Low, in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, released in September this year, revealed that during her first major royal tour of Australia in 2018 with Prince Harry, Meghan expressed ‘shock’ at not being paid.

As per Low, Meghan ‘enjoyed the attention’ she got from the public during the tour, much of it owing to her own 'refreshingly informal approach to royal visits’.

“When she turned up at the home of a farming family, she brought some banana bread that she had baked herself. When the couple visited a school to see the work of a program to improve the educational outcomes of young Aboriginals, she was feted as an inspirational role model,” Low wrote.

Low, however, said that behind the scenes was a ‘different story’, writing: “Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers…”

The author then quoted unnamed members of her staff as revealing that Meghan said at one point “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this.”