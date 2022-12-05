Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t be stopped’ from destroying the Firm

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘blindly’ on their path of destruction and ‘cannot be stopped’.



This claim has been made by royal columnist Ryan-Mark, in his brand-new opinion piece for The Daily Star.

It seems the Sussex couple are on a warpath to destroy their family, in this sad public hanging in which all their dirty silk laundry is on show to the world and I couldn't think of anything more mortifying.”



Mr Mark also wrote, “It appears the only things on Megs and Harry's minds are money and fame.

They slam the press for intrusion, yet make a documentary about their lives only when they can control the narrative.

Forget hard work and dedicating your life to service, the exasperating twits can't be bothered with that, instead opting to make millions of dollars nauseatingly ranting on podcasts and TV shows.”

Before concluding he also warned, “one thing is for sure, this callous attack on the Royal Family won't stop and it's likely to get worse.”

“The battle for whose truth is the ‘actual’ truth will endure in the media until someone retreats. I hope the Royal Family perseveres as this horrid couple in the US will do anything for fame and cash, even if it burns the royal institution to the ground.”