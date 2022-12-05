Prince William, King Charles decide to give befitting response to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

King Charles, Prince William are no longer willing to remain tight-lipped on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's allegations.



The Prince of Wales has decided to teach a lesson to the Duke of Sussex, and would give befitting response, means Harry's allegations won't go unanswered "from now on".

Richard Palmer told Express UK that the Prince would be "on the front foot", with senior aides told to watch the series "like hawks".

They will need to issue a "swift rebuttal" to claims as the royal household sheds its longtime “never complain, never explain” mantra.

A source said staffers would have to "wait and see" what is in the series before they respond, adding: “The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series before deciding what to do, but you can see the direction of travel.”

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla are also reportedly "weary" following the Sussexes' criticism of the Royal Family.



The King has also made his mind to defend himself if other potentially damaging allegations should emerge.