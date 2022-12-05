Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s endgame is the ‘total destruction of Windsor’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s endgame is reportedly the complete destruction of the entire Royal Family.



This claim has been brought to light by royal author and biographer Sarah Vine, in one of her latest interviews for the Daily Mail.

She began by writing, “They smell blood, and they sense weakness. The House of Windsor is on the back foot. Charles and William must consider their next move very carefully.”

“A big part of their problem is that, so far, they have resisted the urge to fight dirty. Every time the Sussexes hit them below the belt, they respond with upright integrity, apologising, professing sympathy and extending olive branches wherever possible.”

“Much good it has done them. It’s clear that Meghan and Harry see all kindness as weakness, a chink in the armour to be exploited.”

“And the truth is, they don’t want a reconciliation. Their endgame is the destruction of the monarchy. They cannot – and must not – win.”