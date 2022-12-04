Prince Harry giving new wounds to King Charles, royal family instead of healing old ones?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have failed to make amends with the Firm since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, are seemingly giving new wounds to the royal family instead of healing the old ones.

It's being claimed that King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry is hurting his royal relatives to keep her wife happy. Their recent photos and videos also seem to be the part of their alleged attacks against the Firm. They released their Netflix show trailer when Kate and William arrived in the US to win back hearts of the Americans.

The Duke of Sussex, who still pays respect to some members of the royal family, seems head over heels in love with the Duchess and reportedly creating problems for the new King to keep smile on Meghan's face.



Whatever, some royal experts and fans think that the couple's misadventures are exposing them as they hurl insults at the Firm and still continue royal titles. They left the UK to live a financially independent life of their choice, but they seem still stick to their old moments instead of moving on. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah interview worsened the situation.



"Harry was “perhaps a little over-in-love” with Meghan Markle — an observation that, in my opinion, nails why Harry has become almost unrecognisable from the cheeky, slightly irreverent young man who once endeared himself to the nation as “Britain’s favourite royal”, wrote Jane Moore in her column for The Sun.



She added: "Harry is, what the youth of today refers to as “punching” — as in dating someone whose level of physical attractiveness exceeds their own. For no doubt about it, Meghan is stunning. Consequently, he’s terrified of losing her so 'what Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

Royal experts see things getting more difficult in future as Harry prepares to drop his memoir next year. The Duke of Sussex, who is planning to lay bare his life in front of the world, is also tipped to defame the Royal Family in the book.

Former politician Nigel Farage told Sky News Australia: "[Harry's friends] are worried because he's been revisiting tough times in his childhood. But, I'm sorry, I've got no sympathy for this guy at all."

Referring to the Oprah interview, Mr Farage added: "[This is] because of the "absolute disrespect he showed to his grandfather Philip on his, literally on his deathbed. He went ahead with that interview [and] a huge disrespect to that great woman, his grandmother, the late Queen [and ] the damage he's done to the institution."