Aamir Khan gets emotional as he recalls ‘difficult times’

Aamir Khan’s father, Tahir Hussain was an accomplished producer. Since his background was completely based on film industry, a common assumption about him is that he has born and raised with privilege which was not the case always.
In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir grew a little emotional recalling the times his father took loans for films that did not do very well in the industry and his family had to suffer through brutal times. He recalled, “Thing that would trouble us most was Abba Jaan ko dekh ke (seeing our father). Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn't have enough sense that he should not have taken so much loan,”
He further added, ‘So it would hurt us seeing him in trouble. Because lenders used to call us. We would hear him fighting with people on the phone, telling them 'what do I do, my film is stuck. Tell the actors to give me dates.’
He concluded by mentioning that despite the difficulties, his father made sure to return everyone’s money. He also added that even though his family was going through crisis, his parents made sure to pay his school fees always
It came after the lackluster performance of 'Star Wars' Tv shows
Netflix announced on October 29, 2022, The Witcher will star Liam Hemsworth in its fourth season as Geralt of Rivia,...
Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries with wife Meghan Markle, could be the ‘nail in the monarchy’s coffin’
King Charles has called for the historic St Edward’s Crown to be modified for his coronation next year
Elon Musk said this after Kanye West Hitler's praise that led to his suspension from Twitter
Carol McGiffin said she's run out of patience amid Harry and Meghan's crying