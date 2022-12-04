Elon Musk: 'I wanted to punch Kanye'

Elon Musk says he wanted to punch Kanye West after the rapper posted swastikas that got him booted out of Twitter, as per The Daily Beast.

During a Twitter Space, Musk was questioned on Ye's suspension. The 51-year-old responded, "Posting swastikas in what obviously is not a good way is an incitement to violence." "I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence," he said.

Musk explained that Ye's antisemitism went overboard even for far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who Musk referred to as "pretty edgy."

Kanye West's recent "I like Hitler" remarks on Alex Jones's show Info Wars led to a plethora of condemnation of the rapper, leading Twitter suspended Ye's account and Parler to cancel the takeover deal.