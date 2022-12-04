Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make red carpet debut after five years of dating

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse stepped on the red carpet for the first time in five years at Dior Fall 2023 Men's Fashion Show on December 3rd, 2022, in Giza, Egypt, per E! News.

At the event, the Twilight alum looked dapper in a cream-coloured suit over a brown turtleneck sweater. Whereas, Waterhouse donned a dusty purple, semi-sheer slip dress with long sleeves, paired with a bold red lip.

The pair first sparked relationship rumours when they were spotted showing PDA in London in July 2018, in pictures obtained by E! News. A source later confirmed to People that the two were indeed an item.

The Batman actor first talked about his romance with the model during an interview with The Sunday Times. Pattinson briefly opened up about her while discussing his love life, including his previous relationships with Kristen Stewart and FKA Twigs.



The actor divulged the reason why the two have kept their romance private. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he later added. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends better."

He continued, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

According to E! News, while the couple started out with a "casual" relationship, they went steady as Rob and Suki quarantined together in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.