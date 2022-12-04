Trevor Naoh reveals his favourite team in Fifa World Cup 2022

FileFootage

Famous comedian Trevor Noah recently opened up on his favourite side in the ongoing Fifa World Cup 2022 since his country South Africa is not playing in the tournament.



During the Daily Show, the comedian shared that he’s been rooting for Ghana while expressing delight at the team’s win against South Korea.

"Who do I support for this World Cup? Ah, that's a tough one. Obviously, if South Africa is not in the World Cup, which is most of the time, I immediately switch to Ghana,” he expressed.

“They are No. 1 for me. I am glad they won the game,” Trevor said.

The comedian has been vocal about his viewpoints contradicting Qatar’s policies regarding the World Cup.

"Coming from South Africa [and] watching the World Cup in the United States of America, black people all over the world were celebrating the Africanness of the French players," he said.

"Not in a negative way, but rather in a positive way, going, 'Look at these Africans who can become French.' You know what I mean? It's a celebration of their achievements,” he added.