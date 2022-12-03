Prince Harry found out Queen Elizabeth died from social media: source

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly ended up having to learn about Queen Elizabeth’s death via online news outlets, and wasn’t called on time.



This revelation has been issued by insiders close to The Telegraph.

According to their findings, King Charles called Prince William ‘some time’ before Prince Harry and “there was no difference in those calls. This is a father and his much-loved sons.”



To make matters worse, Prince Harry ended up having to “read a breaking news announcement online” before the call even came.

However, it was due to this very reason that “the official announcement was delayed until after everybody had been told.”