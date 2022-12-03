Jane Fonda demands action for climate crisis: ‘Our time is running out’

Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda is calling for her nation’s leaders to address the growing concerns for climate crisis.

Fonda launched ‘Fire Drill Fridays’ in October 2019 as a weekly rally in the Washington, D.C.. Many celebrities have joined actress for the cause including Joaquin Phoenix, Martin Sheen, Susan Sarandon, Amber Valletta and Saffron Burrows, via Entertainment Weekly.

The famed actress, 84, returned to Washington, D.C., in nearly three years to rally and demand action from the nation’s leaders to address climate change. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movement transitioned online, amassing more than 11 million views across social media platforms, via The Hollywood Reporter.

“Our time is running out,” Fonda said in a statement. “Scientists are telling us we are in our ‘last decade of action.’ What we do or fail to do in the next decade to cut our greenhouse gas pollution in half will determine much about the future liveability of this planet. So, this is the time for bold action — before it is too late. That is exactly why we are here once again demanding change.”

Additional speakers at the rally included Jerome Foster II, a White House Climate Advisor; Roishetta Ozane, organising director of Southwest Louisiana/Southeast TX for Healthy Gulf; Maria Lopez-Nunez, deputy director of Ironbound Community Corporation; Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Raúl Grijalva, the outlet reported.

‘Fire Drill Fridays,’ a collaboration between Fonda and Greenpeace USA, plans to host rallies in the Gulf Coast and California in 2023, per THR.