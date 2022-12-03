‘Difficult Meghan Markle ‘walked’ Queen Elizabeth ‘right into her death bed’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is being called out for having ‘led’ Queen Elizabeth to her grave with all the associated stress.



This shocking allegation has been made by royal commentator and expert Piers Morgan, in his interview with Fox News.

There, he blamed the Duchess of Sussex for making Queen Elizabeth’s final years difficult and even went as far as to attribute her death, in part, to the stress caused by Megxit as well as the royal attacks.



He was quoted saying at the time, “Of course, they're not a racist family, and I think that Meghan Markle, by saying that, endorsed by Harry, managed to smear the entire royal family.”

“I find it quite hard to forgive that, given she did that right after Prince Philip was taken into hospital knowing that none of them were able to respond because they don't respond to this kind of thing.”

He even went as far as to talk about how, “the last two years of the Queen's life were constantly having to deal with these two going public, attacking the royal family and the monarchy, which of course is an institution which she headed and which affords them the ability to make all this money.”

He also believes some citizens even “ find it very hard to stomach because they think, 'Well, you made the Queen's life so difficult the last two years of her life.'”