Suniel Shetty says he is inspired by Akshay Kumar

Suniel Shetty discussed Akshay Kumar's achievements and said that rather than feeling insecure when he saw Akshay thrive, he always felt inspired by Akshay, according to Hindustan Times.



Suniel shared that he is content with everything he has gotten in life and is very comfortable in his own space. Therefore, he does not feel that he is missing out when he sees his peers such as Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn doing well in the industry.

When asked about feeling insecure about Akshay for his success, Suniel said, "Not at all because I don't take pressure. I have a world of mine so beautiful that I feel probably they would have missed out on. I don't know. I am happy when it comes to a lot of things that I have done and am doing in my life."

He further added, "I'm not insecure. Akshay inspires me, Ajay inspires me. No necessarily for movies but on staying focussed and you could achieve anything. I wasn't probably focussed when I was working."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the web show Dharavi Bank.