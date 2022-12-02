Shekhar Kapur calls Sajal Aly ‘Pakistan’s greatest actresses’ at the Red Sea Film Festival

Sajal Aly will be starring in film 'What's Love Got To Do With It' which is directed by Shekhar Kapur

Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur praises Pakistani actress Sajal Aly at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

In a video, Shekhar Kapur could be seen dedicating a few words for Sajal. He called her 'one of the greatest actresses of Pakistan'.

Sajal attended the festival along with the star cast of her film What’s Love Got to do with it which is directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Jemima Goldsmith.



Numerous renowned actors including Shabana Azmi, Shah Rukh Khan,and Kajol also attended the festival.

Earlier today, Aly also shared a picture on her Instagram where she could be seen posing with the legends; Kapur and Azmi.

She wrote in the caption: “My most favourite people. The Legends. Meri Khushnaseebi kay aap saath kaam karnay ka mauqa mila. #gratefullforeverything. @azmishabana18 @shekharkapur.”

Many of Sajal’s fraternity friends praised her in the comment section. The great Humayun Saeed wrote: “Proud of you… stay blessed” whereas Mahira Khan wrote: “Unki bhi khushnaseebi humari sajal ke saath kaam kia”.



Joyland director Saim Sadiq also commented wrote: “Bohat mubarik! So excited for you and this film and for us.”

Film What’s Love Got To Do With It is all set to release on January 27, 2023.