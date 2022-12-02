Rihanna captures attention as she attends A$AP Rocky's performance

The Diamonds crooner Rihanna made sure to capture attention as she strutted out of Miami's Story nightclub following her boyfriend A$AP Rocky's performance.

Music sensation, 34, cut a stylish figure as she rocked the stylish metallic shirt and matching loose-fit trousers as she made her way outside.

Protecting her eyes from the glare of the cameras, the performer added dark sunglasses, accessorising her look further with silver heels and a black clutch.

Opting for a sweep of sleek make-up for the evening, Rihanna rocked long curly locks for upping the glam with a sweep of sleek make-up and looked stunning as ever.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Meanwhile, rapper A$AP - real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers - emerged from the club behind her looking far from inconspicuous in a bright green neon hoodie.

Rihanna and A$AP - who returned from a trip to Barbados - recently welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year in May, and a source close to the stars recently informed Us Weekly that they are definitely, 'open to more kids.'



