Rihanna captures attention as she attends A$AP Rocky's performance

A source close to the stars recently shared that the couple is definitely, 'open to more kids'

By Web Desk
December 02, 2022

The Diamonds crooner Rihanna made sure to capture attention as she strutted out of Miami's Story nightclub following her boyfriend A$AP Rocky's performance.

Music sensation, 34, cut a stylish figure as she rocked the stylish metallic shirt and matching loose-fit trousers as she made her way outside.

Protecting her eyes from the glare of the cameras, the performer added dark sunglasses, accessorising her look further with silver heels and a black clutch.

Opting for a sweep of sleek make-up for the evening, Rihanna rocked long curly locks for upping the glam with a sweep of sleek make-up and looked stunning as ever.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Meanwhile, rapper A$AP - real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers - emerged from the club behind her looking far from inconspicuous in a bright green neon hoodie.

Rihanna and A$AP - who returned from a trip to Barbados - recently welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year in May, and a source close to the stars recently informed Us Weekly that they are definitely, 'open to more kids.' 