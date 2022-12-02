Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘trademarking Biblical level of betrayal'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trailer has just come under fire for containing ‘weapons-grade narcissism’ as part of its ‘trademark tactic’.
This claim has been launched by royal commentator and author Sarah Vine, in her piece for the Daily Mail.
She began her piece by saying, “The weapons-grade narcissism of this trailer is astonishing. As is the fact that, in true Sussex style, they have cast themselves as victims while acting as out-and-out aggressors.”
“This, of course, is their trademark tactic, and has been since their Oprah Winfrey interview. But this new bombshell is next-level stuff.”
“For the past few years, there's always been a sense that the only thing stopping Harry and Meghan from going full tonto was the presence of the prince's grandmother.”
