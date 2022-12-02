'Rich' Kim Kardashian trolled for waking up kids by 'playing piano'

Kim Kardashian is massively trolled for hiring a musician to play piano for her children in the morning.

The 41-year-old diva turned to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to flaunt her home Christmas decorations.

“It’s that time of year,” Kim began.

She continued: “@Philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs,” she continued.

Responding to her Stories, netizens were quick to call out the mother-of-four.

“Well isn’t that nice Kim Kardashian Pays someone to play the piano to wake her children up in the morning. What’s wrong with just saying get the hell out of bed?!,” one person tweeted.

“I guess rich people don’t use spotify,” another commented.

“And this is why she needs that 200k/month child support,” a third quipped.