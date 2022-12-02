Kris Jenner recalls 'special moments' as she marks end of 2022

Kris Jenner is counting her blessings as year 2022 comes to an end.
The 67-year-old momager is proud of what she and her family have been through during the eventful 2022 and is looking forward for the future.
"I think that I realize that as every year goes on, I'm more and more appreciative for the special moments in my life with my kids," she tells PEOPLE.
"As I get older — and I had a hip replacement this year, which was a big aha moment for me in many ways — you realize how lucky you are to be healthy and overcome some of these things that happen health wise, which are so minimal compared to some of the kids that I saw or talked to tonight," she continues. "I just appreciate every single year that goes by," she concluded.
The matriarch's statement comes amid the preparations for the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash.
YG Entertainment confirms that BLACKPINK is returning with a brand-new reality show
Kanye West is not buying Parler anymore the social media platform of the site revealed on Thursday
Billie Eilish talks about backlash she faced after dyeing her hair blonde
Royal family member to speak on behalf of Meghan and Harry in their Netflix documentary?
Meghan Markle and Harry Netflix documentary called public attempt at privacy
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Boston party spoiled