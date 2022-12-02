 
Friday December 02, 2022
Entertainment

Kris Jenner recalls 'special moments' as she marks end of 2022

By Web Desk
December 02, 2022
Kris Jenner recalls 'special moments' as she marks end of 2022

Kris Jenner is counting her blessings as year 2022 comes to an end.

The 67-year-old momager is proud of what she and her family have been through during the eventful 2022 and is looking forward for the future.

"I think that I realize that as every year goes on, I'm more and more appreciative for the special moments in my life with my kids," she tells PEOPLE.

"As I get older — and I had a hip replacement this year, which was a big aha moment for me in many ways — you realize how lucky you are to be healthy and overcome some of these things that happen health wise, which are so minimal compared to some of the kids that I saw or talked to tonight," she continues. "I just appreciate every single year that goes by," she concluded.

The matriarch's statement comes amid the preparations for the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash.