Kris Jenner recalls 'special moments' as she marks end of 2022

Kris Jenner is counting her blessings as year 2022 comes to an end.

The 67-year-old momager is proud of what she and her family have been through during the eventful 2022 and is looking forward for the future.

"I think that I realize that as every year goes on, I'm more and more appreciative for the special moments in my life with my kids," she tells PEOPLE.

"As I get older — and I had a hip replacement this year, which was a big aha moment for me in many ways — you realize how lucky you are to be healthy and overcome some of these things that happen health wise, which are so minimal compared to some of the kids that I saw or talked to tonight," she continues. "I just appreciate every single year that goes by," she concluded.

The matriarch's statement comes amid the preparations for the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas bash.