BTS' RM first official solo album 'Indigo' title track 'Wild Flower' out now: Watch

K-pop popular singer and rapper RM first official solo album Indigo has been released.
The favourite K-pop band member RM has finally released his highly anticipated music video after days of Wild Flower.
BTS's official label Hybe released the title track Wild Flower from the album on their YouTube account. The title track captures RM's struggles as a K-pop artist.
The 4-minutes-48-seconds video features Jo Yoo Jin member of the rock band Cherry Filter.
Previously, the 28-year-old actor dropped the teaser of the same album.
With the release of Wild Flower, RM is the third member of the BTS to release his single album after J-hope and Jin.
