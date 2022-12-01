Shakira and Gerard Piqué reunite in court as they formalise their child custody agreement

Shakira and her estranged husband Gerard Piqué spotted at the court on Thursday as they ratified their separation child custody agreement.

The exes announced their split in June after 11 years together, and last month said that they'd come to a suitable arrangement for their children Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, after a 12-hour talk.

The former lovers signed the agreement in Barcelona, entering and exiting the court separately while flagged by their legal teams.

The Columbian singer looked stunning as she kept a low profile for the outing, opting for an all-black ensemble.

After recently starring in Burberry's glamorous festive campaign, the singer was seen carrying the British brand's £1,790 trench coat.

She teamed the garment with a plain black polo neck and wide-legged trousers that skimmed over a pair of platform-heel boots.

Her choice of accessory was controversial as she completed the look with a £675 Balenciaga bucket bag.

Photo credits: DailyMail

There have been calls to boycott the brand after it found itself in the midst of a spiralling scandal over its use of sexualised images of children and references to child pornography.

The Barcelona star opted for a simple look as he paired a denim shirt with a black bomber jacket and skinny jeans.

Last month, Shakira and Gerard confirmed they had signed a child custody agreement to avoid them warring in court.