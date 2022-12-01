Asif Ali Zardari confirms PDM's plan to file no-trust motion in Punjab, KP

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses media persons during a press conference held at CM House in Karachi on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. — PPI/File

The multi-party alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to file a motion of no-confidence in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said Thursday.



In an interview with a private news channel, the former president said that they would contest elections if PTI manages to dissolve the Punjab and KP assemblies. “We shall see how many MPAs can the PTI get elected.”

He added that they would continue to play the role of the opposition if the assemblies are not dissolved.

Zardari also reiterated that holding early general elections in the country is neither good for the PTI nor the democracy.

The statement comes amid news reports that several PTI lawmakers in Punjab, according to sources, have advised the party's chairman, Imran Khan, against dissolving the provincial assembly immediately.



The lawmakers also advised the PTI chief not to immediately dissolve the assembly, citing the ongoing development projects in their constituencies, the sources said.

Khan called off his long march towards Islamabad last week announcing quitting assemblies across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The party's leadership, according to PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry, has approved the dissolution of assemblies in both provinces but the final decision will be made after further consultations.