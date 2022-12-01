'Murderville' returns to Netflix with Christmas special: Teaser, release date

The murder-mystery comedy series Murderville is returning to Netflix in December with a special holiday-themed episode.
The 50-minutes special episode titled Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery is set to premiere on streaming giant on December 15, 2022.
The upcoming murder mystery episode is created by Krister Johnson and directed by Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff.
The episode follows detective Terry Seattle as he teams up with celebrity guests to solve the critical case of figuring out who killed Santa.
The starring cast of the series includes Will Arnett, Lilan Bowden, Kurt Braunohler, Dennice Cisneros, Eliza Coupe, Tawny Newsomec, Courtney Peachman, and Haneefah Wood. Bateman and Maya Rudolph join the cast as celebrity guests.
The streaming giant unveiled the official teaser of the Who Killed Santa? on November 18, 2022.
