Meghan Markle could 'never forget' how Andy Cohen 'treated' her

Meghan Markle cheekily recalled her first meeting with Andy Cohen during the final episode of Archetypes.



When Cohen told Meghan it was 'nice to meet,' the Duchess said: “It’s good to see you. I’ve met you before, [but] you’ll never remember it.”

Meghan then reminded Cohen about how she could not get 'booked' on show Real Housewives.

“I was so eager to be on your show, because I was such a ‘Housewives’ fan at the time, and I just couldn’t get booked Andy!” Markle said

Speaking on his show Andy Cohen Live, the TV star shed light on the situation.

“I understand why she would want to throw that in my face, basically,” said Cohen.

“She was gleeful in telling me, I have to say,” he said. “She was so happy to tell me that.

“I understand, you know, you never forget how you were treated. You’re still the same person – she’s still Meghan Markle.”