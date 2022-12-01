Tom Welling's role in 'The Winchesters' summons his 'Supernatural' character

Tom Welling is reincarnating his Supernatural role in its prequel series The Winchesters.



According to Enews on November 30, Tom Welling will make his debut, in the upcoming episode of the series, as grandfather to Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles).

The episode's logline, which is as follows, "the hunt heats up, and Mary and John find trails that lead back to their fathers," shows that Welling will make his appearance as Mary's father who was previously played by Mitch Pileggi in Supernatural.

The outlet reveals that Welling's character, Samuel Campbell, will be much more cheerful in comparison to the character in the Supernatural series.

Meg Donnelly, who plays Mary Campbell in the series told the outlet that this isn't the first time that the series has called back the original nor will it be the last. According to her, the season is going to be full of special cameos.

The actress exclusively told the outlet in November, "They're kind of keeping it as secret from us, However, I did hear that it's gonna be really epic. Lots of fights, lots of drama, and a lot of guests, apparently."



The Winchesters episode where Tom Welling will make his debut, will air on December 6 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.