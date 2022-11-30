Prince Harry losing 'respect' as 'Spare' release date comes closer

Prince Harry's is reportedly worrying his pals as his memoir release date comes closer.

The Duke of Sussex, who is planning to lay bare his life in front of the world, is also tipped to defame the Royal Family.

Amid this, his former pals are worried the Duke is digging a trench for himself.

However, former politician Nigel Farage admits he feels 'no sympathy' for the father-of-two since Harry has shown 'absolute disrespect' to the Royals.

Mr Farage told Sky News Australia: "[Harry's friends] are worried because he's been revisiting tough times in his childhood.

"Undoubtedly he did have tough times in his childhood, and unlike all the rest of us, of course, that was played out in full public view.

"But, I'm sorry, I've got no sympathy for this guy at all."

Referring to the Oprah interview, Mr Farage added: "[This is] because of the "absolute disrespect he showed to his grandfather Philip on his, literally on his deathbed.

"He went ahead with that interview [and] a huge disrespect to that great woman, his grandmother, the late Queen [and ] the damage he's done to the institution."

He continued: "I have to tell you, I am not concerned in the least for Prince Harry's well-being.

"Sorry, that's where it is," he establishes.