Meghan Markle’s political ambitions threatened: ‘Truth will come out’

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah reportedly stands the risk of being ‘pulled apart’ by experts for the truth.



This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, while addressing Meghan’s future in politics.

He started by pointing out how some people in the US may end up trying to ‘pull apart’ her claims during the Oprah interview.



During his interview with Express UK, Mr Fitzwilliams claimed, “If they go into politics, one day, some people in America might pick the Oprah interview apart, and frankly what you find is a lot of their truth.”

Before concluding he also claimed, “It may be the truth as well, but the facts are that it did a lot of damage to the Royal Family and the Americans have a great admiration and respect for the Queen which Meghan and Harry said they had.”