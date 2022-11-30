Kim Kardashian wants 'no' support from as she finalises divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants 'no' support from Kanye West after divorce finalizes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finalised their divorce, more than a year after first filing in 2021.

The makeup mogul, who was pronounced legally single in December 2021, filed for divorce in February earlier in the year.

According per official documents obtained by PEOPLE, the ex-lovers are to share joint legal custody of their children.

Kim and Kanye are parents to North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

In addition to this, the rapper is entitled to pay $200,000 in child support per kid.

Ye will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational, and security expenses.

Kim, however, has not asked for spousal support from her ex-husband.