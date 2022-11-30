Pink purchases abstract art painted by chimps worth $5000

Pink purchased a painting made by chimps for a whopping $5000 in the “first-ever exhibit of art by chimpanzees” to support the organisation caring for them, per Page Six.

The exhibition was to open on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The songstress was one of the first few ‘out-of-state’ collectors who bought a piece ahead of its opening.

The So What crooner was very curious about the work, and “was heartened to learn that chimps find painting therapeutic and, like humans, the ape artists tend to be introspective,” an organiser for the exhibit told the outlet. The painting was purchased from @rt by chimps.

Acclaimed artist Karen Bystedt curated the show at the New World Symphony Center in Miami Beach, across the street from Art Basel.

According to the insider, Pink purchased a large acrylic on black canvas “featuring vivid swaths of blue, white, and, you guessed it, pink!”

The piece is called ‘Art by Patty & Kramer,’ the name of the chimpanzees, and the purchases will benefit Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, Fla., where the animals live with “226 other chimpanzees rescued from labs, the pet trade, and the entertainment industry,” the outlet reported.

The purchased piece was a part of a pre-sale available to collectors who couldn’t make it to Miami for Art Week and Art Basel Miami Beach.

The outlet reported that the Cover Me in Sunshine crooner selected her piece online “and sent a sweet note calling it ‘Patty and Kramer’s masterpiece’ and asking about the process.”