Yami Gautam thanks fans for sweet birthday wishes, pens heartwarming note

Yami Gautam received a lot of love and blessings from her fans as she turned a year older on November 28th.
The actress thanked all her fans by dedicating a post to them and writing down a heartwarming note for them.
She added a picture on her Instagram and wrote: “Feeling overwhelmed & really blessed to have so many people wish nothing but happiness. I am a believer in the power of love & blessings. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to each & everyone who reached out & made me feel so special & loved.”
On Yami’s birthday, husband Aditya also penned a beautiful message for her. He wrote: “To my biggest cheerleader. On your special day, here's sending you all my love, luck, hugs and kisses. Happy birthday Yami, you are my ultimate Koshur Koor (sic)."
On the work front, Yami Gautam is all set for the release of her film Lost. The film will be releasing soon on ZEE5. Moreover, she further has Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga in the kitty alongside Sunny Kaushal, reports IndiaToday.
