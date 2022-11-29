Katie Price shares cryptic post leaves fans shocked 

Katie Price’s latest post has left everyone shocked.
The former glamour model, 44, ost about drama becoming 'intolerable' amid her on/off relationship with Carl Woods.
It comes after Katie’s fiancé Carl made a bombshell claim in a video last week that their two-year relationship was over.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Katie has now shared a post about surrounding herself with people who are good for her mental health.
The post read: 'The older you get, the more you choose calm over chaos and distance over disrespect
'Drama becomes intolerable to you and your peace becomes your ultimate priority.
'You start surrounding yourself with people who are good for your mental health, heart and soul.' Katie has been spending quality time with her family since the split, sharing a snap of herself on a train journey with her son Harvey, 20, on Tuesday.
