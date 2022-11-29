Meghan Markle ends Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’ with pointed dig at royals?

Meghan Markle ended her 12-episode-long Spotify podcast Archetypes this Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Meghan Markle ended her 12-episode-long Spotify podcast Archetypes this Tuesday, November 29, 2022, with a seemingly pointed dig at royals.

As per The Telegraph, the Duchess of Sussex ended the final episode with a special quote by Greek poet Dinos Christianopoulos which says: “What didn’t you do to bury me? But you forgot that I was a seed.”

In conclusion of her podcast, in which she interviewed several guests including Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling, and Mariah Carey among others, Meghan said that she had ‘learned so much about them and also myself’.

Meghan shared: “Many moons ago I heard a quote that I will share with you today because as we talk about labels, tropes and boxes that some may try to squeeze you into and roles and stereotypes that are attributed to you that don't quite fit the full person that you are, this quote is what I wanted to leave you with.”

She added: “To that point my friend, keep growing and I’ll see you on the flip side. As ever, I’m Meghan.”

Meghan’s guests for the final episode of Archetypes included Trevor Noah, Judd Apatow, and Andy Cohen, in a first for the show that featured only women as guests earlier.