Mahira Khan's dance video with Quick Style sets internet on fire

Mahira Khan and the famous Quick Style gang grooved over her famous song Morey Saiyaan from film Superstar, and the video went viral on internet.
In the video, Mahira first performs solo and later on the entire gang joins in and follows her steps. All of them could be seen laughing and cheering and having a fun time together.
Quick Style posted the video on their Instagram with a caption: “Who is coolest?”
Check out the video:
Mahira looked gorgeous as ever while dancing in a black sweatshirt along with a pair of black leather pants and hoops in her ears.
Previously, the viral gang also met Sinf-e-Ahan actress Syra Yousuf and Coke Studio singer Kaifi Khalil.
Quick Style is currently in Pakistan for a tour and landed in Karachi last week.
