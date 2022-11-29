Pusha T says Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments are 'Disappointing'

Rapper Pusha T expressed his thoughts about Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments, which included hate speech against Jewish community and problematic conspiracy theories.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the veteran rapper articulated a general disappointment in the 45-year-old’s opinions, condemning the hate speech and bigotry that fueled West’s remarks.

“It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing,” Pusha said of West’s recent antisemitic comments.

“As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

For the unaware, West faced extreme backlash in early October when he tweeted a threat aimed at the Jewish community, saying that they have toyed with him and tried to “black ball anyone that opposes” their agenda.

Following that tweet, he later appeared on multiple news shows hosted by Tucker Carlson, Chris Cuomo and others, further spreading his hateful views and misinformation in addition to an appearance on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, which was taken down.

Pusha and West have shared a long and creative relationship since 2010, when Pusha signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint under Def Jam Recordings.

The rapper also talked about his upcoming collaboration with West which is up for best rap album at the upcoming Grammy awards, praising the freedom he feels to be himself when recording.

“Writing and recording with Ye is a very special thing for me. We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself,'” Pusha remarked.

“Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me. A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.” He added.

Previously, Pusha served as president of West’s G.O.O.D. Music imprint, assuming the role in 2015.

Though, after West’s antisemitic comments, late in October Def Jam announced that G.O.O.D. was no longer associated with the record label while clarifying that their working relationship with West ended in 2021, and further denounced his recent hateful rhetoric.