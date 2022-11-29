 
Tuesday November 29, 2022
Netflix's list of top 20 globally trending movies and series in November

By Web Desk
November 29, 2022


Netflix's top 20 trending movies and series: Full list

Netflix offers its audience a huge collection of movies and series in every genre to entertain them.

Here's the list of Netflix's top 20 globally trending movies and series:

Netflix top 20 trending movies list:

  1. The Noel Diary
  2. The Swimmers 
  3. Slumberland
  4. Lesson Plan 
  5. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm 
  6. Falling for Christmas 
  7. Le Patient 
  8. Enola Holmes 2
  9. The Wonder 
  10. Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
  11. The Croods: A New Age 
  12. GodFather 
  13. Christmas with You 
  14. Dhokha: Round D Corner
  15. Who's a Good Boy?
  16. Malazgirt 1071 
  17. How the Grinch Stole Christmas 
  18. Padavettu 
  19. Medieval 
  20. Monica, O My Darling

Netflix top 20 trending series list:

  1. Wednesday 
  2. 1899 
  3. The Crown 
  4. Elite 
  5. Manifest 
  6. Dead to Me 
  7. One of Us Is Lying
  8. Blood & Water 
  9. Til Money Do Us Part 
  10. Shuroop 
  11. Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar 
  12. Blood, Sex and royalty 
  13. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter 
  14. The Blacklist 
  15. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  16. First Love 
  17. Our Universe 
  18. Pepsi, Where's My Jet? 
  19. Somebody 
  20. Riverdale 