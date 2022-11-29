Netflix's top 20 trending movies and series: Full list

Netflix offers its audience a huge collection of movies and series in every genre to entertain them.
Here's the list of Netflix's top 20 globally trending movies and series:
Queen Elizabeth II was supportive of Meghan Markle's career as an actress
King Charles III wants to use Royal Palaces to generate revenue
Meghan Markle wants to bring down Royals with her new book, says source
Will Smith admits he is disturbed by Oscars slapgate amid new release
Harry Styles faces unfortunate hinderance during his Columbia concert
Hudson shares 18-year-old Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 11-year-old Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and...