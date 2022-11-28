Kylie Jenner shows off her HUGE two-story Christmas tree in adorable video

Kylie Jenner got into the festive spirit as she unveiled a two-story Christmas tree on Sunday.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, posted a video of the towering beautiful Christmas tree in all its splendor adding: ''Tis the season,' Jenner captioned the jaw-dropping compilation

With Michael Buble's It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas playing throughout her video, The Kardashians star showed off her magnificent tree as delivery men set it up in her massive foyer.

Two little members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were seen putting a few ornaments on the tree's reachable branches.

One of these children was presumably Kylie's 4-year-old daughter Stormi, whom Jenner shares with her partner, the rapper Travis Scott, 31.

Earlier, the Kylie Cosmetics owner dropped the heart-melting snaps on her Instagram with sister Kendall Jenner as they cuddled together during Thanksgiving dinner.

This comes after the 25-year-old reality TV star has previously said that she “probably would not be friends” with Kendall if she was not related to her by blood.



