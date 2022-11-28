 
Monday November 28, 2022
Simon Cowell, fiancée Lauren Silverman join Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon for Thanksgiving

Simon Cowell celebrates Thanksgiving with 'Britain’s Got Talent' judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon

By Web Desk
November 28, 2022

File Footage 

Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman joined Britain’s Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon for Thanksgiving dinner.  

Sharing the glimpse of her holiday, Holden dropped the images on her Instagram handle featuring the music mogul and his wife-to-be.

However, David Williams was not present in any of the photographs Holden posted on her social media account who has reportedly left the ITV series after 10 years.

The group appeared happy as they posed for the selfies on the annual American holiday. “Thankful Thanksgiving,” Holden captioned one of the pictures.

This comes amid speculations that Williams has quit the hit reality TV show weeks after apologizing for his awful sexual remarks about female contestants on the show. 