Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘legitimizing Oprah chat with award: ‘It’s an outrage!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s award nomination is reportedly ‘dangerous’ for it seeks only to ‘legitimizes’ the Oprah interview.



This warning has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam's, who believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nomination is a ‘ticking timebomb’ for King Charles.

He believes it will end up ‘impacting perceptions’ among residents of the US and UK.

The expert began his admission by highlighting the importance of the award but clarified, “This award is an extraordinary thing. “So much in the Oprah interview I believe was their truth or their version of it. And I worry this award will legitimise it in the minds of young people.”

He was quoted telling Express UK, “The issue is threefold, we don’t know what their Netflix series will be, we don’t know what their book will be, and we have yet to see what they will do with this award.”

“We don’t know the details, we haven’t seen the book officially, no-one knows what’s in the Netflix documentary, but really clearly this award is for this so-called challenge to an institution that goes back over thousands of years.”

“The problem is Oprah didn’t probe at all, so people will see that they won an award, and they will primarily identify this with the Oprah interview and certain comments on podcasts and programmes.”

“But it will primarily be identified in people's minds with Oprah and what should have been probed wasn’t, a large number of questions, and it will add credence to their brand in an area where I believe that they’ve been destructive.”