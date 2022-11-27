Rihanna sends temperatures soaring as she poses in bold red minidress: Photos

Music sensation Rihanna spellbound onlookers with her chic appearance while attending the Imagine reggae show in her native Barbados with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Friday night.

The Diamonds singer looked sensational as she posed in a bold red minidress featuring multiple midriff cutouts while adding inches to her height with transparent heels.

Not just that, to make her appearance more attractive she wore her brown tresses in braids and toted her essentials around in a cherry clutch, which she coordinated with her eye-popping lipstick.

Meanwhile, rapper A$AP - real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – caught attention in a long-sleeved T-shirt featuring a neon print of a toned torso.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The star and A$AP were all smiles as they posed for a few quick snaps with Beenie Man and DJ Kurt Riley backstage, who had performed for the masses.

The two recently welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year in May, and a source close to the stars recently informed Us Weekly that they are definitely, 'open to more kids.'

The insider continued to state that the two performers, 'love being parents,' and that, 'Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever.'