Kate Middleton following in Princess Diana's footsteps to tease King Charles?

There are speculations that King Charles III is facing the same situation he did with Princess Diana due to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's charismatic personality that forces cameras to turn towards her at almost all public engagements and royal events.



The Princess of Wales, who stole limelight during King Charles III's first state visit with the South African President, has been talk of the town for her ever-growing popularity.

Royal fans, experts and media persons are praising the mother-of-three for her dynamic personality and leadership skills as she draws all the attention at every occasion.

She stole the show at the Buckingham Palace state banquet as she wore a gorgeous white dress and Lover's Knot tiara, which was a wedding gift to Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton has apparently become focus of media outlets and mostly appeared on the front pages as Diana used to get all the headlines.

A royal expert has claimed that her appearance is reminiscent of Princess Diana's time in the Firm when she used to make headlines while members of the Royal Family and then-Prince Charles were overshadowed by her stunning appearances.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Richard Eden said: "Handsome man though Charles is, I think we're in the business of selling papers. So, we do want the most appealing person on our front pages."