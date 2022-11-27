Bollywood superstar Kiara Advani has made fans wonder if she is set to get married to Sidharth Malhotra, after the actress shared a new tease with an announcement on Instagram.
The actress took to video sharing platform and shared with the caption, "Can’t keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon... stay tuned... 2nd December."
Reacting to the clip, a fan asked, "Pre-wedding shoot is it?" "She’s getting married or what?" on the other a fan said, "I guess it's a wedding announcement."
A few fans also commented about her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra, a person said, "@kiaraaliaadvani am expecting a wedding with handsome @sidmalhotra, Soon to be sidkiara announcement."
Kiara will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera, helmed by Shashank Khaitan.
The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and it is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend breaks down secrets from their past relationships
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle total lack any sense of self-awareness and nomination is ‘utterly insulting’
Martin Scorsese has nailed the response to the fake film 'Goncharov'
Princess Beatrice on Sunday shared her reaction to Mike Tindall exiting UK reality show 'I’m a Celeb'
Netflix gave a sneak peek into its upcoming movie 'Luther' as Idris Elba reprises his role as DCI John Luther
Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya will tie the knot in Jaipur on December 4