Kiara Advani left fans surprised with new teaser as she said she 'can’t keep it secret'

Bollywood superstar Kiara Advani has made fans wonder if she is set to get married to Sidharth Malhotra, after the actress shared a new tease with an announcement on Instagram.

The actress took to video sharing platform and shared with the caption, "Can’t keep it a secret for long! Announcing soon... stay tuned... 2nd December."

Reacting to the clip, a fan asked, "Pre-wedding shoot is it?" "She’s getting married or what?" on the other a fan said, "I guess it's a wedding announcement."

A few fans also commented about her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra, a person said, "@kiaraaliaadvani am expecting a wedding with handsome @sidmalhotra, Soon to be sidkiara announcement."

Kiara will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera, helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, and it is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.