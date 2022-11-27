Anil Kapoor recalls working with Vikram Gokhale in 'Eeshwar'

Anil Kapoor recalled working with Vikram Gokhale and sharing an honor message for his co-star.

The actor took to his Twitter to share some pictures featuring the two from the film Eeshwar and wrote that he had a great time with Vikram.

Anil said that, "I had the honour and privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films which is very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense. Had a great time working with him, he was a great actor of Indian cinema."

"Respected and immensely admired theatre and star actor in Marathi cinema. Always looked forward to his performances in films I have seen. His absence will be felt dearly. My heartfelt condolences to the family," Actor continued.

Vikram passed away after suffering multiple organ failure on November 26, 2022. Before Anil, many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Anupam Kher also expressed grief on Vikram death.

