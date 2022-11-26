Emma Corrin reflects on people calling wrong pronouns, ‘just try, I'll correct you’

Emma Corrin has revealed that they don't mind if people get their pronouns wrong as long as they try.

Corrin, who rose to fame for her outstanding performance as Princess Diana in The Crown seasons three and four, identifies as non-binary.

Corrin, who will be next seen in the screen adaptation of Virginia Woolf's Orlando film titled, Lady Chatterley's Lover, switched to preferred pronouns from 'she/her' to 'they/them' in 2021.

Speaking on the matter, they told The Telegraph, “I don't mind if people get my pronouns wrong, that's fine.”

“Just try, and I'll correct you where necessary and gradually we take steps forward. It's not going to happen overnight,” they added.

Corrin also explained whether they had ever felt anxious about what effects coming out as non-binary might have had on their career.

The My Policeman actor said, “I'm definitely fortunate that I'm dealing with this now and not 10 years ago,” adding that, “I know a lot of gay actors who took a long time to come out because they were worried about that, but I didn't think about it.”

The Golden Globe award winner earlier this week, said that they hope awards ceremonies such as Oscars and BAFTAs introduce gender neutral categories.