Britney Spears sparks pregnancy rumours months after miscarriage

Britney Spears fans think the pop star is pregnant with husband Sam Asghari months after her heartbreaking miscarriage.

The Hold Me Back hitmaker shared a photo on Instagram featuring her in a see-through nude-coloured dress which also gave a glimpse at her belly.

Several of the singer’s fans took to the comment section to speculate that Spears is pregnant as they could notice her baby bump in the picture.

While there have been no official statements from Spears or her representatives, her followers seems to be sure of her pregnancy.

“She has a baby bump here, i know, ive had a couple!” one fan commented as another added, “She looks pregnant.”

“Baby bump,” one eagle eyed user pointed out while one user penned, “She prego!!!”

Spears and her husband have been vocal about their wish to have a family of their own even though the singer is already a mother to two sons from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

The Toxic singer suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. In a joint statement to the press, the couple said that they "will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”