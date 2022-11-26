King Charles is 'distancing' himself from hardworking Prince Edward: Here's Why

King Charles III is allegedly staying away from brother Prince Edward.

His Majesty, who has rumouredly decided not to bestow the title of Duke of Edinburgh to his youngest brother, is 'keen' on distancing from Edward.

The Mail on Sunday's assistant editor, Kate Mansey, says: "When Edward and [Princess] Anne went to go shooting with Andrew, King Charles' advisors made it very very clear that while he was in Windsor, he wasn't part of the shoot with the rest of the family.

"[He's] very keen to distance himself from his brother Andrew."

She added: "Edward and Anne being seen publicly going out to meet with Andrew and to talk to him about what is going on, that wasn't taken very well."

Ms Mansey continued "there needs to be that bridge, Edward's always been that bridge between Andrew and Charles.

She added: "I think some compensation, in terms of the [Edinburgh] title, or just showing him a bit of love, might be wise."